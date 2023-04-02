Michelle Regazzoli Stone and husband Mark renew their wedding vows after 10 years of marriage

Michelle Regazzoli Stone and her husband Mark renewed their wedding vows on Saturday, after 10 years of marriage.

The Mrs Glam creator took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share photos from the special day, which also marked her daughter Alessa’s christening.

The celebrity makeup artist captioned the post: “Love conquers all 🤍”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Regazzoli Stone (@mrsmakeup_ie)

“I had the most magical day of my life yesterday. I christened my baby girl & renewed my wedding vows with the love of my life. We are 10 years married this year & 20 years together.”

“I wish I could stay this happy forever. Lv Michelle 💋” the mum-of-four signed off.

Erin McGregor commented on the post: “😍😍congratulations guys I love it 🥰”, and Sinéad De Butléir wrote: “Beautiful ❤️ congratulations xxx”

Michelle and Mark tied the knot in Ibiza back in 2013.

The couple are parents to four children – Hugo, Max, Gio and Alessa.