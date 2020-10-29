Michelle Regazzoli-Stone announces she’s expecting baby number three

The top Irish makeup artist announced the news with a sweet post on social media

Top Irish makeup artist Michelle Reggazoli-Stone has announced she is expecting her third child.

The Mrs Glam creator revealed the exciting news via a sweet post on her Instagram page.

Sharing a photo with her two sons, all dressed up as skeletons for Halloween, the social media star wrote:

“2021 is going to be fun,” she wrote.

“We are delighted to share our news that we’ve a new arrival coming to us this Spring. We had to celebrate in fancy dress and be extra!! 😂😂,” she added.

While it’s been a tough few months for the expectant mum with many job cancellations due to weddings being postponed until next year, the brunette has made a huge splash in the cosmetics industry.

The multi Gossies award winner launched her debut palette for her Mrs Glam range at the beginning of lockdown and has since debuted two more products, and is set to launch a special Christmas gift set.