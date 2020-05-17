Michelle Regazolli breaks down in tears as she reveals news about her makeup palette

The top makeup artist said she was an "emotional wreck"

Michelle Regazolli breaks down in tears as she reveals news about her...

Top celebrity makeup artist Michelle Regazolli-Stone has broken down in tears – as she revealed her new makeup palette MRS Glam, has completely sold out.

The mum-of-two took to Instagram stories on Saturday night to reveal all of her palettes are now sold out online.

The popular makeup artist to the stars, known as MRS Makeup on social media, burst into tears as she announced the news on the social media platform.

“We have sold out online,” she said as she wiped away tears.

“And today are palettes go into pharmacies and it’s such a mixed bag because I am so thrilled.”

“I remember the week we were meant to launch and all of this broke lose, with coronavirus. And the following day I had a girl in my glam room for a lesson and I told her to go home because I had so many fears,” she continued.

“And today finally they make their way into the shops and then Brendan (the owner of bPerfect Cosmetics) just notified me there to tell me that we’re sold out online,” she revealed.

Michelle’s palette is priced €39.95, and includes eyeshadows, bronzer, blusher and shimmer.

