Michelle Heaton’s Irish husband Hugh Hanley praises her ‘strength’ amid rehab stay

Michelle Heaton’s husband Hugh Hanley has praised her “strength” on social media, after she checked into rehab this week.

The Irish businessman posted a touching tribute to his wife on Instagram, just days after she entered a facility in the UK.

Hugh posted a black-and-white snap of the 41-year-old, alongside the caption: “Through sickness and in health.”

“No one should ever suffer in silence but it takes real strength to speak up and do something about it…,” he continued.

“@wonderwomanshel you are doing your family proud.”

The couple have been married since 2010, and share two kids together – Faith, 9, and AJ, 7.

Michelle checked into rehab on Wednesday after she reportedly hit “rock bottom” during lockdown.

The 41-year-old has underlying health issues, and previously underwent a hysterectomy in 2012 and a double mastectomy in 2015 to reduce her risk of cancer.

The former Liberty X singer has also been struggling with the effects of early menopause, which was brought on by her hysterectomy.

A source told The Sun: “She realised she needed to get help when she’d increasingly turned to alcohol as a crutch as she couldn’t cope with the effects of her operations.”

“Michelle was left feeling like she had lost so much of what made her a woman and when she went into early menopause that brought with it a whole other collection of problems.”

“She was just about coping when lockdown hit last year, but the effect of being at home and being unable to distract herself, saw her hit rock bottom,” the insider added.

When contacted for a comment, Michelle’s rep confirmed that she entered a rehab facility on Wednesday.

They told Goss.ie: “We won’t be commenting more at this time on her private medical information other than to say she has the love and support of her family and friends.”

