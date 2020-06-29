Micheál Martin’s ‘ridiculously hot’ son goes viral

The Taoiseach's son has sent Twitter users into a frenzy

It appears Ireland has a new heart-throb in the unexpected form of Micheál Martin’s son.

Micheál Aodh Martin appeared next to his father to celebrate the newly elected Taoiseach.

However, it seems the limelight was taken off his dad and moved swiftly onto the Cork GAA star instead.

Twitter users rushed to the social media platform to express their admiration for the 26-year-old football star.

One user wrote: “Micheal Martin’s son is beautiful.”

Another said: “petition to make micheal martin’s son taoiseach instead.”

Best thing about Micheál Martin being our new Taoiseach…His hot son! #Michealmartin #governmentformation pic.twitter.com/AsgP9PjnfM — Caroline McHugh (@Caramcq) June 28, 2020

things get really bad and then they get a little bit better, and by that i mean micheal martin becomes taoiseach but then we get to see his ridiculously hot son — Katherine Potter (@surelooksure) June 28, 2020

Where has Micheál Martin been hiding his son? 😍 pic.twitter.com/CRqnxB9VBl — Siobhán Fitzgerald (@SiobhanFitz_) June 27, 2020

Micheál Martin’s son is some ride, least we might see a bit more of him now 🤣 pic.twitter.com/xq3XfTVjks — irishgay1 (@irishgay11) June 27, 2020

I’m late to the ‘Micheal Martin’s Son Is A Ride’ party. But I’m here now. pic.twitter.com/GnCAVJKHnF — Abby ‘Wear A Mask’ Green (@abbygreen3) June 28, 2020

I’m not a fan of Micheál Martin BUT did anyone else see his son on the news there?? MASSIVE fan of him, jaaaaysus 😍 — Deirdre Dunne (@DeirdreDunne3) June 27, 2020

