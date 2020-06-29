Home Irish Showbiz Micheál Martin’s ‘ridiculously hot’ son goes viral

Micheál Martin’s ‘ridiculously hot’ son goes viral

The Taoiseach's son has sent Twitter users into a frenzy

Sophie Clarke
It appears Ireland has a new heart-throb in the unexpected form of Micheál Martin’s son.

Micheál Aodh Martin appeared next to his father to celebrate the newly elected Taoiseach.

However, it seems the limelight was taken off his dad and moved swiftly onto the Cork GAA star instead.

Twitter users rushed to the social media platform to express their admiration for the 26-year-old football star.

One user wrote: “Micheal Martin’s son is beautiful.”

Another said: “petition to make micheal martin’s son taoiseach instead.”

