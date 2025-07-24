Michaella McCollum confirmed to appear on major UK reality show

Michaella McCollum has been confirmed to appear on the upcoming series of Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The 31-year-old, known for her involvement in the 2013 “Peru Two” drug smuggling scandal, has signed up for the show alongside a host of famous faces – including S Club 7’s Hannah Spearritt, dancer Louie Spence, former X Factor contestant Lucy Spraggan, and ex Love Islander Tasha Ghouri.

The gruelling reality series will put 14 celebrities through intense special forces training as they attempt to pass the infamous SAS selection process.

Michaella said: “The level of resilience I learned from being in prison in Peru and knowing how important that mindset is, will definitely help get me through the course, so I’m going to need to use my mental strength to help me along the way.

“In Peru, I was completely stripped back to the rawest version of myself…and I know in this course, it will have a similar effect. I will get to see the real me again and I want to challenge myself to see how capable I am. I don’t know if I’m physically fit enough to complete the course but I have good mental strength.”

The star-studded line-up also includes Traitors winner Harry Clark, David Beckham’s former assistant Rebecca Loos, former Premier League striker Troy Deeney, and professional boxer Conor Benn.

Former footballer and broadcaster Adebayo “The Beast” Akinfenwa, Love Island stars Chloe Burrows (series 7) and Adam Collard (series 4 & 8), musician Lady Leshurr, and drag artist and DJ Bimini complete the line-up.

The celebrities will face the brutal conditions of the Welsh countryside, undergoing rigorous training led by chief instructor Billy Billingham and directing staff members Jason “Foxy” Fox, Rudy Reyes, and Chris Oliver.

The seventh series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will air over eight one-hour episodes on Channel 4, every Sunday and Monday at 9 pm, starting August 3.

McCollum gained international notoriety in 2013 when she and Melissa Reid were arrested in Peru for smuggling 12kg of cocaine.

They were sentenced to six years and eight months in Lima’s Ancon 2 prison but were released in 2016 after serving just over three years.