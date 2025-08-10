Michael Flatley praises wife Niamh’s bravery during cancer battle as he talks presidential run

Michael Flatley has praised his wife Niamh’s bravery during his cancer battle as he spoke about his strategy for a presidential run.

Although he has received therapy since his 2023 diagnosis, Michael acknowledges that he doesn’t believe he will ever be “done” with treatment because there is always a chance that the cancer could spread.

The Lord of the Dance was initially diagnosed with melanoma in 2002.

Speaking about his journey with cancer, Michael praised his wife Niamh for her courage, telling the Irish Independent: “Can you imagine the courage of my wife, to put on a smile in that position? The courage that took?”

“That’s a sign from God that he had sent me that angel, and she had that strength. Women are so much stronger than men. They just are.”

Two years on from his diagnosis, Michael is making every effort to support his family, his business aspirations, and his nation since he has realised that “life is short.”

When asked about the news of his presidential run, after an affidavit, signed by the performer’s solicitor, was submitted to the court declaring he is “to seek nominations to run for president of Ireland,” he replied coyly.

He stated: “It will be very difficult for anyone to fill the shoes of Michael D Higgins, a man who has served this nation with wisdom and profound compassion.”

“I have spent the last 30 years promoting Ireland globally. After my last cancer journey, I realised that life is short and I need to do more – more with my family and more for the country that I love,” Michael stated.

“If I can help the people of Ireland in an ambassadorial role as president, then I would be honoured to,” he continued, stating that this was not a confirmation he was running and there wouldn’t be any further comments.

Last month, during an appearance on Brendan O’Connor’s RTÉ Radio 1 show, the dancing legend hinted at a presidential bid, but said he had not made a final decision.

The reason he gave for contemplating the role being, “If I thought that I could be of benefit to the Irish people and maybe more importantly, if I thought I could be a voice of the Irish people.

“Right now, I don’t think they have a voice, not a true proper deep voice that you know that speaks their language.”

An election for high office is expected to take place this Autumn, near the end of October.

To date, there are just two serious contenders who have received the necessary financial backing: former EU commissioner Mairead McGuinness and Catherine Connolly, who previously held the title of Mayor of Galway.

As an Irish citizen over the age of 35, the Irish-American, credited with reinventing traditional Irish dance, is deemed eligible to run for the position.