Michael Flatley enjoys ‘fantastic night’ with Peggy Gallagher at Oasis concert

Michael Flatley enjoyed a “fantastic night” alongside Liam and Noel Gallagher’s mother Peggy at the Oasis gig in Dublin’s Croke Park.

The professional dancer and hopeful presidential candidate took to Facebook to share a snippet of his night at the concert, where he posed for a photo alongside Peggy.

“What a fantastic night at Oasis in Croker! Thanks Noel and Liam” he penned in the caption.

Peggy travelled back to her native country for these highly-anticipated sold-out Oasis reunion tour shows.

The brothers also paid tribute to their mother on stage on Saturday night.

Opening the show in Croke Park, clips of The Dubliners singing The Auld Triangle could be seen, as it was announced: “This is not a drill.”

Speaking to the crowd, Liam said: “Is there anybody here from Mayo, Charlestown?” in reference to his and brother Noel’s mother’s hometown.

“There’s only about five people there, you can’t all be f*****g from there,” he quipped in response to the loud crowd.

Peggy hails from Charlestown, Co. Mayo, but emigrated to the UK when she was 18, where she met the Oasis brothers’ father, Thomas Gallagher.

Although Peggy “adored” visiting her native country, at the age of 81, some safety issues led her to give up the property.

A friend told Dublin Live, “In recent years we’d hardly see Peggy here. I suppose she is getting older and decided to sell up because she was not getting the use out of the house that she used to be.”

“The Covid pandemic changed things for a lot of people, including Peggy. The last thing you want is to be stuck in isolation with no one calling to your door to see you.”

“But also a lot of her old friends have passed on and most of her surviving family are living in England.”

They added: “I have no doubt Liam and Noel were worried about her being over in Ireland on her own and that probably made up her mind to sell.”

Although Liam and Noel haven’t been spotted around Co. Mayo in many years, the pair are set to take the Irish stage in Dublin’s Croke Park this weekend for their Oasis Live ’25 Tour.