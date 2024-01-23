Michael Flatley claims mansion repairs will cost €30 million in negligence case

Michael Flatley’s mansion repairs are set to cost over €30 million as he is suing renovation contractors and insurance underwriters over their alleged negligence.

The former Riverdance star owns the period house Castlehyde Manor, in Cork which he purchased in derelict condition for €3 million in 1999.

The 65-year-old has claimed that he has invested over €29 million in the property since he acquired it 25 years ago.

The Lord of the Dance legend submitted a surveyor’s report today in support of his claim that there are unsafe levels of toxic chemical residue at the manor.

The areas that are reportedly affected by these toxic chemicals are the wall surfaces in the pool, spa and cinema.

Michael is suing one renovation contractor and three insurance underwriters over alleged endangerment, breach of duty, negligence, breach of contract and misrepresentation.

The survey report outlines that the ceilings, which are adorned with “decorative guild gold”, have been extensively damaged by fire, smoke, and contamination and must be replaced to keep within heritage specifications.

Within the €30 million repairs originally estimated by a construction costs consultant are €3.5 million for finishes, €2.2 million for bespoke plaster works, €3.9 million for woodwork and €2.5 million for décor.

A further €9.8 million has been suggested for demolition-related expenses and “isolation works” at the property.

Due to the extent of surface repairs required, the surveyor has also advised that further investigations should be conducted to estimate the level of structural contamination.

In 2020, Castlehyde Manor was for sale but the dancer vetoed the deal last minute after he realised he “couldn’t go through with it.”

He told the Sunday World at the time: “Castlehyde House was for sale. The price was dropped and, in the end, I pulled it from the market.”

“Then, out of nowhere, I got an offer and it was better than I had ever hoped for,”

“The next thing the contract came through and I looked at my wife Niamh and son and I realised I just couldn’t do it,” he confessed.

“I think I am too emotionally attached to Castlehyde. I just cannot leave Cork – my wife and I just love it too much.”

“We liquidated our properties in the UK so we are living in Monte Carlo and Cork.”

“You never know what the future brings but we love coming home to Castlehyde.”

“We are blessed with our neighbours, and people in Fermoy and Cork have been wonderful to us over the years,” he said.