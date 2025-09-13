Michael Fassbender’s wife Alicia Vikander makes rare comments about their family life in Portugal

Michael Fassbender’s wife Alicia Vikander has opened up about their family life in Portugal in a rare personal interview.

The couple, who are notoriously private, tied the knot in 2017, and now share two children together.

Alicia, 36, and Michael, 48, moved to Lisbon in Portugal a few years ago, where they have been raising their sons, aged four and one.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, the actress said: “It’s such a beautiful place, and the quality of life.

“We both come from northern countries so to be somewhere you can be outdoors most of the time, especially when you have a family… that’s the big difference.”

Having grown up in Lisbon, Alicia says their sons will be “trilingual”, and admitted their eldest son is already translating words for her.

“It’s embarrassing that I can’t speak Portuguese – my older son translates for me,” she confessed.

Over the past few months, the family-of-four has been based in London due to Alicia and Michael’s work commitments.

When asked if they would consider moving back to the UK, where they were based before, Alicia said: “I mean this was both of our homes for so many years so we’ve been super happy coming back and you get swept into it quite quickly – some of my best and oldest friends are here.

“And we were here last year for five months, and we soon realised that we are probably going to come back again next year, because I’ve been talking about wanting to do theatre for a long time.”

“But I think we are a bit addicted to… not London so much as moving itself. I have moved around like this since my early twenties, so it’s definitely the people in my family that are my home, not the place.

“Obviously the idea of uprooting children, of course that’s something I have thought about, and that I am thinking about … but there are a lot of upsides,” she added.