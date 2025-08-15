Met Éireann reveals weather forecast ahead of Oasis gigs at Dublin’s Croke Park

This weekend, 160,000 Oasis fans will descend upon Croke Park in Dublin for their much-anticipated reunion gigs, and thankfully, they can leave their ponchos at home.

While the buzz around the Oasis concerts is dominating conversations nationwide, Met Éireann has warned there may be isolated showers on Saturday evening.

This week had already seen a rise in temperatures due to the ongoing heatwave sweeping across central Europe.

The heatwave is set to last the weekend, with highs of 25C.

Saturday night will be “mild and muggy”, but skies are expected to remain clear. Sunday night should be mostly dry and warm, though there is a slight chance of scattered showers.

Met Éireann said: “Many places will be dry on Saturday, with spells of sunshine in light to moderate easterly breezes. It will be a bit breezier in Munster with moderate to fresh southeasterly winds and thicker cloud pushing in from the southwest, bringing a few scattered showers here.”

“The showers will edge further northeastwards over parts of Connacht and southwest Leinster in the evening. Highest temperatures of 21 to 26 degrees.”

“Very mild and muggy on Saturday night with temperatures no lower than 14 to 17 degrees in light to moderate east to southeast breezes.

“It’ll be mainly dry with clear spells and just isolated showers.”

Doors at Croke Park will open at 5pm, with support acts expected to begin at 6pm.

Oasis are set to take the stage at around 8:15pm, with their two-hour set finishing at approximately 10:30pm.

The national forecaster added: “Sunday will start dry and mostly sunny. Scattered showers will push in from the southwest during the morning, some of them potentially turning heavy with thundery downpours possible during the afternoon and evening.

“Highest temperatures of 19 to 25 degrees in mostly moderate southeast winds.”

Fortunately for fans, Croke Park will likely avoid any significant rainfall, with the latest Met Éireann showing rain tracking towards the southeast on Sunday night.

However, post-concert blues on Monday may be compounded by less favourable weather. Heavier showers are expected once the weekend has passed.

The weather broadcaster added, “Monday will bring a mix of warm sunny spells and scattered showers.

“Some showers could be heavy and possibly thundery. Highest temperatures of 19 to 25°C in light easterly or variable breezes.”