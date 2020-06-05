Melanie Murphy’s followers compare her to Marianne from Normal People after she opens up about love story

The YouTuber and her husband have been branded the "real life Marianne and Connell"

Melanie Murphy’s followers compare her to Marianne from Normal People after she...

Melanie Murphy’s followers have compared her to Marianne from Normal People, after she opened up about her complicated love story.

The social media star, who is expecting her first child, married her longtime love Thomas in a civil ceremony back in March – after they were forced to cancel their big wedding due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Melanie and Thomas have known each other since they were teenagers, but various road blocks meant they didn’t get together until 2017.

Sharing a black-and-white photo of her and Thomas on Instagram, Melanie wrote: “This was taken on the night we first kissed just over three years ago and I can’t believe how much we’ve been through together!”

“Two book deals, pilot training in Spain, travel, hard times, planning a wedding only to lose it to Covid, two months of a homeymoon in lockdown and preparing for our first baby! ❤️”

She continued: “When we met in our teens, Thomas was much more shy and I was dealing with a lot mentally.”

“A lot of the offline friends I have now, I met at sixteen through my cousin and weekend parties, and Thomas joined the group soon after, through school… The first time we spoke was in a beer garden and I hardly remember it (I used to drink way too much!) but he still remembers what I was wearing!”

“Soon after, I got into a relationship with someone from a different town and so, over the next few years Thomas was my friend – he’d be out with our group on nights out, we’d be at the same parties, he’d even invite my ex along to parties in his. It’s wild how things change! 😅”

“Over time we formed a deeper connection and would have really interesting chats over drinks, we’d find reason to hang out in no-alcohol settings like meeting to run a race together, then after my ex and I broke up, Thomas had his own relationship,” Melanie wrote.

“I was genuinely happy for him (though maybe a little jealous, if I’m being completely honest 😅). A couple of years went by and we were back to being ‘pub friends’ who’d tag eachother in the odd meme.”

“Then in 2015, we both found ourselves single at the same time! We were being a bit flirty in the gym and dms but both of us were so busy with work and life that few opportunities came along for something to happen.”

“Then, New Years came, and I was just getting involved with YouTuber-who-must-never-be-named. Thomas spotted a picture of them on my lock screen… led to an awkward conversation haha, as he was going to give me a New Years Kiss.”

“But – I was in that weird in-between phase with a new person, felt it would be wrong, though we drunkenly agreed that night: ‘this has to happen next time we’re both completely untangled’…I only ever believed ‘this’ would mean ‘casual’, felt he was too good for me tbh.”

“Then 2017 came along and we kept our promise 💋 What a ride!” she added.

After Melanie shared her post, fans were quick to point out the similarities between them and Marianne and Connell from Normal People.

The TV series, which was adapted from Sally Rooney’s novel, follows Marianne and Connell as they come in-and-out of each other’s lives over the course of a few years.

The Irish drama ended with Connell moving to New York without Marianne, but Melanie suggested her and Thomas should film an “alternate ending”.

After an Instagram user commented, “Major Marianne and Connell vibes,” Melanie replied: “@mripley13 why didn’t she just GO WITH HIM!? 😭😂 We were joking about filming an alternate ending at the filming locations when restrictions lift lol.”

Another fan commented: “This is a novel I would like to read Melanie 😍❤️ and your resemblance to Marianne from Normal people is uncanny!!!!!”

A third person commented: “Why am I crying about normal people after reading this 😂 genuinely the real life Marianne and Connell! X.”

