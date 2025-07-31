Mel Gibson will return to Ireland for a special occasion

It has been revealed that Mel Gibson will return to Co. Meath for the 30th anniversary of the making of his hit movie Braveheart.

The actor, who directed, produced and starred in the 1995 film, is set to return to the town of Trim for the King John’s Summer Prom Festival next weekend.

Although set in the backdrop of medieval Scotland, Braveheart was primarily shot in Ireland, with filming taking place in counties such as Kildare, Meath and Wicklow.

Tax incentives and the involvement of members of the Defence Forces as extras helped Mel get permission to film in the locations he did.

After a meeting with Irish producer Morgan O’Sullivan and then-Minister for Arts, Michael D. Higgins, now President, in 1994, he announced that Braveheart would have an estimated budget of $72 million (€62.9 million).

Trim Castle was portrayed as the fortified English town of York, while the London square was also put together on the other side of the castle wall.

Braveheart went to achieve major global success and was nominated in ten categories at the 68th Academy Awards, taking home five awards including Best Picture.

Mel, who himself portrayed the character of Scottish warrior William Wallace in the First War of Scottish Independence against King Edward I of England, is now returning to the Emerald Isle.

The 69-year-old will be signing posters at Trim Castle Hotel on the morning of Saturday 9 August with all proceeds going towards the Irish Equity Benevolent Fund.

This fund provides emergency assistance to people in financial difficulty.

The Mad Max star will also attend a number of concerts and a screening of the film on Saturday night with many other cast members from Braveheart expected to be present.

This visit is part of the King John Summer Prom Festival with organisers promising a weekend of “cinematic soundscapes, soaring vocals and symphonic wonder.”