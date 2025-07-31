Mayo GAA star Aidan O’Shea and wife Kristin announce they are expecting their first child together

Mayo GAA star Aidan O’Shea and his wife, Kristin McKenzie Vass, have announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The pair, who tied the knot at Muckross Park Hotel in Co. Kerry last August, took to Instagram to share the happy news while on holiday in Crete.

In a joint post, Kristin is seen wearing a pink bikini and a Loewe sun hat while cradling a growing baby bump.

They penned in the caption: “So excited to meet our Baba 💙💗🤰.”

The couple also shared a sweet photo of themselves, beaming as they shared the news.

Aidan is already a father to 10-year-old Caragh, whom he has from a previous relationship.

The parents-to-be’s friends and family wasted no time taking to the comments section of the post, with Niamh de Brún-Reid saying: “Congratulations ❤️❤️.”

“Congrats Kristin 🤍🤍🤍,” wrote Erika Fox.

Jarlath Regan penned: “Congratulations lads❤️🎉💪.”