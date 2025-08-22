Mayo cottage where Oasis brothers spent their childhood summers goes up for sale

A cottage in Co. Mayo, where Noel and Liam Gallagher spent their childhood summers, has gone up for sale.

The two-bedroom cottage in Sonnagh, once home to Margaret Sweeney, grandmother of the Oasis stars, is now on the market for €350,000.

The iconic rockers reportedly spent countless childhood summers there, and even after hitting superstardom, they kept returning to their Mayo roots until Margaret’s passing in 2000.

Now, lucky buyers could own the very spot where the Oasis magic began.

The property, set on six acres with the Sonnagh River running through it, has been recently renovated and boasts roughly 900 sq ft of living space.

It includes an entrance hall, open-plan kitchen, dining and living area, two double bedrooms (master with ensuite), and two shower rooms.

The cottage is being marketed as ideal for anyone wanting a link to Oasis or as a dreamy holiday home, with the listing highlighting its connection to the Gallagher brothers’ childhood summers.

Just 10km from Knock Airport and within walking distance of Charlestown town centre, it’s perfectly placed for fans hoping to follow in the footsteps of rock royalty.

Excitement has hit Charlestown since the cottage sale was announced.

During a recent sold-out show at Croke Park, Liam paid tribute to Charlestown, asking the 80,000-strong crowd, “Is anyone here from Charlestown?” before joking, “There’s only about five people there, you can’t all be from there.”

He also dedicated Stand By Me to their mother, Peggy Gallagher, who grew up in Sonnagh before moving to Manchester.

Auctioneer Cyril Burke of DNG, handling the sale with DNG Country Homes and Hamptons International, called it a fabulous property with a rich family history, cherished by the Gallagher brothers.