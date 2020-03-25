Maura Higgins tipped for next series of I’m A Celeb

The 20th series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here is set to return to our screens this winter – with ITV busy searching for a brand new cast to enter the jungle.

Although no names have been confirmed for the cast just yet, it sounds as though we can expect at least one Love Islander to be involved.

Maura Higgins has been trimmed into 8/1 from 14/1 with BoyleSports to head down under to the Aussie jungle.

The Longford beauty has become a huge success over the past year, despite not winning Love Island last year with her now ex-boyfriend Curtis Pritchard.

Jeremy Clarkson is also being backed to take part in the next series with his odds slashed in half from 8/1 into 4/1, while other fancied celebrities include Jamie Laing (6/1), Chris Ramsey (7/1) and Olivia Attwood (7/1).

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Love Island star Maura Higgins is seeing some support to land a spot in the 20th series of I’m A Celebrity with her odds now 8/1 from 14/1.”

“Maura is in demand since leaving the Love Island villa last summer and she is bound to be made the favourite to win with her Irish humour and likeable personality should she take part.”

“Twitter sensation Bootlegger is fancied too with his price tumbling into 5/1 from 20/1 to head Down Under and he would certainly bring a buzz to the camp.”

Who else has been tipped to enter the I’m A Celeb jungle this year? Check out the full list of odds below: