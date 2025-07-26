Maura Higgins sparks concern among fans as she begs for help with painful injury: ‘It’s also on fire’

Maura Higgins has sparked concern among fans after she begged for help with a painful injury.

The 34-year-old Irish TV personality posted on Instagram on Friday to ask for support from her followers, stating that her knee felt like it was pulsing.

Posing in a make-up-free selfie as she held a drink in her hand, the Love Island alum wrote: “Don’t have the time right now to see a specialist, but if anyone has any recommendations for something I can buy to stop my knee from KILLING please DM me.”

“It feels like there’s a pulse inside of it & it’s also on fire. The running around with the house move has not helped it. (yes my greys are out too, no time for that either.)”

The call for help comes after the 34-year-old set up an Instagram account for her new house, which will take fans behind the scenes of her decor decisions.

The account’s bio reads, “My very own home sweet home,” and also links her manager’s email.

Maura will be hoping to score some brand deals with her new home account, similar to her pal Molly-Mae Hague who also runs her own home account called Molly-Maison.

The Longford native linked the account on her Instagram Story as she shared a photo of her empty house.

She wrote: “I’m sat on the stairs as I’ve zero furniture & need a break 😂.”

“Maybe I should get a few bean bags for the time being… will suit the home account name @casaamaura.”

Last week, Maura confirmed that she had “finally” moved into her dream house.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a snap of her kitchen, with a bottle of bubbly and a card that read: “Happy new home.”

She captioned the post: “After the busiest few months….she’s finally in 🏡🔑.”

In another snap, she shared a photo of close friend and stylist Carl Bembridge alongside the caption: “No chairs yet but he always finds something to sit on.”

According to reports, the five-bedroom detached property is in a gated development and is estimated to be worth around €1.2million (£1million).

The opulent open-plan kitchen and dining area features marble-effect cabinets, a top-of-the-line kitchen island, and a stunning glass chandelier light fixture with tassels suspended from a skylight overhead.

Maura first shared the big news that she had bought her dream home in a 2024 recap, as she wrote: “Bought my dream home 🏠🔐”