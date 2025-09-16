Maura Higgins shares update as her trip to Fiji goes horribly wrong

Maura Higgins has shared how her trip to Fiji has taken a disastrous turn.

The former Love Island star recently revealed that she was travelling overseas for work, but that her journey has not gone smoothly.

In a post to her Instagram stories, the 34-year-old shared a screenshot of her ‘Find My’ app, in which she was informed that her luggage had been “left behind” in London.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAURA HIGGINS (@maurahiggins)

Maura captioned the screenshot: “Oh brilliant. Now I have to sit on this flight riddled with anxiety until I land at LAX.”

A few hours later, the former I’m A Celebrity contestant posted a video from the LAX terminal, with a frustrated update on her missing luggage.

“So, everyone in my DMs is like, ‘Don’t worry, the AirTag usually does that! It’s probably on the flight.’ No it’s not,” Maura confirmed to her followers.

“Actually, they’re telling me that it was on the conveyor belt, so it looks like it’s been stolen. Stolen!” she exclaimed.

Laughing nervously, Maura went on to add: “I have work when I land. I have work!”

The reality star also wrote beside her video: “Why would they give me more anxiety by telling me someone has took it!!! Everyone has left the conveyor belt & I’m just here like… I’M JUST A GIRL that needs her hair extensions and fake tan.”

Maura has previously been a regular visitor to Fiji for work, with the Irish bombshell taking on several presenting roles for Love Island USA.

In 2023, Maura – who first shot to fame on the UK’s fifth series of Love Island in 2019 – became the social media host for Love Island USA.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAURA HIGGINS (@maurahiggins)

Following her success, Maura was offered the role of hosting the American version of Love Island’s companion show, Aftersun.

For this year’s series, it was hoped that the TV star would be returning to American screens for her second stint on Aftersun.

However, in June, it was reported that Maura would not be coming back, with scheduling conflicts cited as the reason for her exit.

Maura was subsequently replaced on Aftersun by singer and actress Sophie Monk, who is best known for hosting the Australian version of Love Island.