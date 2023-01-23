Maura Higgins shares stunning snaps from girls trip to Mexico

Maura Higgins has shared stunning snaps from her trip to Mexico.

The Love Island star, who hails from Longford, jetted off for a sun holiday with a group of her gal pals last week.

The 32-year-old has been sharing photos and video from her trip to Instagram, and it looks like she’s having a ball.

In one post, the brunette beauty posed on the beach in a bikini and cowboy hat.

She captioned the post: “Good morning Mexico 🇲🇽”

Maura’s Love Island co-star and close pal Molly-Mae Hague, who is due to give birth to her first child any day now, commented: “Things I did not need to see- this.”

Love Island 2021 star Faye Winter, who grew close to Maura after meeting her at last year’s Gossies, wrote: “Sick of you 😍🔥”

In more photos shared to her Instagram Stories, Maura showed off her natural curly hair.

She posed in a green crop top and matching mini skirt, which she wore over a white floral print bikini.

The Glow Up Ireland presenter accessorised with a pair of gold hoop earrings, a gold ‘M’ necklace, and a gold bangle.

Over the weekend, Maura shared a snap of herself wearing a gorgeous grey co-ord set, cowboy boots and a pair of hoop earrings – as she headed on a night out with her friends.

She captioned the post: “Off out.”

One fan commented: ” need this whole outfit 🔥👏”, and another wrote: “Your natural hair is gorgeous 😍”

A third penned: “🔥🔥🔥😮 wow! Unreal absolutely love this look Maura 😍your hair is just gorgeous 🔥❤️”

It comes after Maura met Irish heartthrob Jamie Dornan at the airport ahead of her trip.

She took to her Instagram Stories to detail the encounter, telling her followers: “I’m obsessed, like you do not know how many times I have watched 50 Shades of Grey? I’ve got no words.”

“My god guys, my jaw hit the f**king floor when I seen him. The voice notes that I’ve sent to my friends… Filthy, absolutely filthy. I’m still not well after it. I mean, Fifty Shades of Fanny Flutters, that’s what I was dealing with.”

“And now I have to sit on a long-haul flight like an absolute horny devil.”