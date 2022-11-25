Maura Higgins shares snaps from her lavish birthday celebrations in the Maldives

Maura Higgins has shared snaps from her lavish birthday celebrations in the Maldives.

The former Love Island star jetted to the paradise island earlier this week, ahead of turning 32 today.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Maura posted a photo of herself enjoying breakfast by the pool in her “birthday suit”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAURA HIGGINS (@maurahiggins)

She captioned the post: “Breakfast in my Birthday suit 🌺 Thankyou @kandima_maldives for the most beautiful Birthday morning.”

Maura also shared a video of her birthday breakfast on her Instagram Story, and revealed she had “the most perfect birthday morning.”

The reality star is currently holidaying with her close friend Leah Taylor.

The Longford native, who shot to fame on Love Island in 2019, jetted off on a lavish vacation just weeks after she sparked romance rumours with Joey Essex.

The pair were spotted kissing after the Pride of Britain awards last month, however, Maura later rubbished reports that they’re dating.