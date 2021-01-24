Home Irish Showbiz Maura Higgins shares plans to MARRY Chris Taylor – as she gushes...

Maura Higgins shares plans to MARRY Chris Taylor – as she gushes about their relationship

The Love Island star also teased a reality show with her beau

By
Sophie Clarke
-
SHARE

Maura Higgins has shared her plans to marry boyfriend Chris Taylor.

The Love Island stars confirmed their relationship in November, after their close friendship blossomed into a romance.

The Longford native opened up about her plans for the future in an interview with The Sun On Sunday, where she discussed marriage and starting a family.

Gushing about her beau, the 30-year-old said: “We’re very much in love and we use the L-word a lot. I look into the future and see myself with a family.”

“I don’t want a baby any time soon, but when I’m ready and settled,” she explained.

“I want to be married before I have a baby, so Chris better hurry up and give me that engagement ring, because I’m not getting any younger.”

Maura continued: “We were friends for ages before it ever turned into a relationship. We know each other very well, we never argue, we have such a laugh. It’s really good.

“He’s the male version of me. We’re always goofing around and giggling. We take the Mickey out of each other all the time, it’s a lot of fun, and that’s so important in a relationship.”

Maura also teased the possibility of her own reality show with Chris, admitting: “We’ve had the idea pitched to us already, it’s definitely something we would do.

“We have so much fun together so it would be a fun job.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR