Maura Higgins shares plans to MARRY Chris Taylor – as she gushes about their relationship

Maura Higgins has shared her plans to marry boyfriend Chris Taylor.
The Love Island stars confirmed their relationship in November, after their close friendship blossomed into a romance.
The Longford native opened up about her plans for the future in an interview with The Sun On Sunday, where she discussed marriage and starting a family.
Gushing about her beau, the 30-year-old said: “We’re very much in love and we use the L-word a lot. I look into the future and see myself with a family.”
“I don’t want a baby any time soon, but when I’m ready and settled,” she explained.
“I want to be married before I have a baby, so Chris better hurry up and give me that engagement ring, because I’m not getting any younger.”
Maura continued: “We were friends for ages before it ever turned into a relationship. We know each other very well, we never argue, we have such a laugh. It’s really good.
“He’s the male version of me. We’re always goofing around and giggling. We take the Mickey out of each other all the time, it’s a lot of fun, and that’s so important in a relationship.”
Maura also teased the possibility of her own reality show with Chris, admitting: “We’ve had the idea pitched to us already, it’s definitely something we would do.
“We have so much fun together so it would be a fun job.”