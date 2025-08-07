Maura Higgins shares photo in a hospital gown ahead of MRI as mystery injury is revealed

Maura Higgins has shared a photo of herself in a hospital gown ahead of an MRI as her mystery injury is revealed.

The reality TV star hid her face behind her phone for the snap taken in what is understood to be the hospital changing rooms.

She captioned the snap, “MRI ready”, and although she didn’t give any more information, Maura recently revealed that her knee has been “killing her.”

Previously on her Instagram story, the 34-year-old explained that she could “feel a pulse” inside her knee and due to “running around” while moving house, the pain has got worse.

Posting a fresh-faced selfie as she held a matcha in her hand, she wrote: “Don’t have the time right now to see a specialist.”

“But if anyone has any recommendations for something I can buy to stop my knee from KILLING please DM me!!!!”

“It feels like there’s a pulse inside of it & it’s also on fire. The running around with the house move has not helped it. (yes my greys are out too, no time for that either.”

Maura will have to wait to find out the results of the MRI before she will know exactly what is causing her knee pain.

The update comes after the Love Island alum moved into her £1.25million five-bedroom “dream house” in Essex, UK.

Maura took to Instagram earlier this month to share the news that she had finally moved in to her own house.

Sharing the news, she posted a photo of stunning black French doors looking on to a garden, with a huge bouquet of glowers in a vase, Ferrari sparkling wine, and a Diptyque candle.

“After the busiest few months…. she’s finally in,” she captioned the snap.

Sharing another snap of the kitchen featuring her pal, celebrity hairdresser Carl Bembridge, she wrote: “No chairs yet but he always finds something to sit on.”