Maura Higgins shares glimpse into new home as she finally moves in after ‘busiest few months’

Maura Higgins has shared a glimpse into her new home as she finally moves in after “the busiest few months.”

At the start of this year, Maura gave fans a look inside her “dream home,” as she posted a photo of an open kitchen plan, which boasted a marble island.

Now, the Love Island star has shared she has “finally” moved into her dream house.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a snap of her kitchen, with a bottle of bubbly and a card that read: “Happy new home.”

She captioned the post: “After the busiest few months….she’s finally in 🏡🔑”

In another snap, she shared a photo of close friend and stylist Carl Bembridge as she wrote: “No chairs yet but he always finds something to sit on.”

The five-bedroom detached home is in a gated development and is estimated to be worth around €1.2million (£1million).

The opulent open-plan kitchen and dining area features marble-effect cabinets, a top-of-the-line kitchen island, and a stunning glass chandelier light fixture with tassels suspended from a skylight overhead.

Maura first shared the big news that she had bought her dream home in a 2024 recap, as she wrote: “Bought my dream home 🏠🔐”

Among the big news, she had also shared her appearance in her tell-all interview on Paul C Brunson’s podcast, We Need To Talk, and bought her new Porsche.

She posted about her new car for the first time in November, writing: “My baby has arrived finally,” with a white love heart emoji.