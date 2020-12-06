The couple are so loved up!

Maura Higgins shares another sweet snap with new boyfriend Chris Taylor

Maura Higgins has shared another sweet snap with her new boyfriend Chris Taylor.

Following months of rumours, the Love Island stars finally confirmed their relationship last month, as they celebrated Maura’s 30th birthday on an extended break to Dubai.

The couple have since been flaunting their romance on social media, with the Irish beauty posting another loved-up snap on Instagram today.

Posing on a boat, Maura wrote: “You, me, and the sea🤍”.

View this post on Instagram

Chris commented on the post: “Very sexy photo 😍…pity about the guy with the double chin behind the girl.”

The day before Maura’s 30th birthday, the couple decided to go public with their romance by sharing the same loved-up snap on Instagram.

Chris wrote: “Turns out I fell in love with my best mate ♥️”, while Maura said: “He’s mine ”

After the photo was shared, a host of Love Island stars took to the comment section to show their support, with Greg O’Shea writing: “This is what 2020 needed ”

Laura Anderson wrote: “Why am I crying #bestnewsever ”, while Molly-Mae Hague commented: “ Everything and more.”

Maura and Chris met on the 2019 series of Love Island, where they struck up a close friendship – which has since blossomed into romance.

Maura’s ex Curtis Pritchard recently broke his silence on the new romance, admitting he felt betrayed by the pair.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “When I saw the pictures, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t feel hurt. I was upset. How long has this truly been going on for?”