Maura Higgins set to appear on popular TV show

Maura Higgins is set to appear on Shopping with Keith Lemon.

The ITV series sees Keith join celebrities as they head out on fun-filled shopping trips, where he uses his unique interview style to ask the questions no-one else dares to ask.

Danny Dyer, Paddy McGuinness, Katie Price, Jamie Laing, Aitch, Becky Hill, Rylan, Sharon Osbourne, and more have also been confirmed for the third season of the popular show.

Maura shot to fame after appearing on Love Island back in 2019.

The Longford native has since competed on Dancing On Ice, and hosted RTÉ’s Glow Up Ireland.

She has also been hotly tipped to take over from Laura Whitmore as the host of Love Island, and is a favourite to host the revival series of Big Brother.

Season three of Shopping with Keith Lemon premieres on September 8 at 10pm on ITV2.