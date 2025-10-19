Maura Higgins ‘set for Hollywood’ as she wins praise for acting debut in Irish comedy The Spin

Maura Higgins is reportedly “set for Hollywood” after she won praise for her acting debut in Irish comedy The Spin.

After a film screening at London’s Genesis Cinema on Friday, the 34-year-old former Love Island star, who plays Rose in the feel-good road movie, garnered positive reviews.

The film, directed by Michael Head, centres on two music-loving friends who embark on a crazy two-day road journey throughout Ireland to keep their record store open.

The 34-year-old stars alongside Pussycat Dolls singer Kimberly Wyatt and actor Brenock O’Connor.

After the screening, a source told The Mirror: “Everyone was talking about Maura and how great she was. She can act and people were impressed.”

“There were a lot of important people from the film in that room and conversations were taking place about what she does next.”

According to reports, discussions have taken place with prominent US executives who were keen to learn about Maura’s intentions.

Over the past year, the former Love Island star has thrown herself into work, landing major brand deals with L’Oreal and Oh Polly, and spent time in the US, where she’s been rubbing shoulders with A-listers like Margot Robbie.

A source added that Maura has “channelled everything into her career’ after the media storm earlier this year and is determined to prove herself as more than a reality TV personality.”

They said: “Maura has thrown herself into work following the Danny snog-gate. It’s been a good distraction amongst all the madness and she wants to prove people she is more than a reality star. There’s more to come from her after some very exciting talks.”