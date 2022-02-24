Maura Higgins reveals she’s been bed bound for days and has never felt ‘so unwell’

Maura Higgins has revealed she’s been bed bound for the past three days and has never felt “so unwell”.

The Longford native, who shot to fame after appearing on the popular dating show Love Island back in 2019, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to explain her recent social media absence.

The 31-year-old shared a snap of her bubble bath and wrote: “After 3 full days in bed, I finally have the energy to wash myself (Disgusting I know) I don’t think I have ever been so unwell.”

The reality star then videoed herself saying: “This is the first time for me to be out of bed in I don’t know how long.”

“If your wondering what that noise is [in the background], it’s a fan because the sweat that is protruding out through my body, I can’t even explain.”

“If I have not lost a stone from this illness, I’ll be shocked,” she added.

Maura also opened up that she’s found it difficult to cook for herself while she’s been sick, revealing she’s only been able to eat cereal.

Maura’s mystery illness comes just days after she hit back at body-shaming online trolls who tell her she’s “too skinny”.

Speaking to The Sun, the Glow Up Ireland presenter said: “I get it all the time. I get it so much. People writing: ‘Go and get a boob job’ or, ‘You’re too skinny.’ I can be bad for [reading the comments]. But I’ve got better. Now I’m a bit like: ‘I’m 31 – whatever.’”

“Mammies do have the best advice. I tell mine everything, and I mean everything. There’s nothing I don’t tell her.”

“I’ve always spoken to my mammy about it and asked: ‘Why is it OK for people to turn around to your face and say: ‘God, you’re too skinny’? Would you ever say to somebody: ‘God, you’re too fat’? No, you wouldn’t.”

“You’re always gonna get trolling and you’re always gonna get negatives, but you kind of just have to pass it off, because at the end of the day, not everyone’s gonna like you,” she added.

“I don’t mind it, but I’ve got friends that would never do a show like Love Island because they know that side of it would affect them. I just don’t care, because strangers’ opinions don’t matter to me. All I care about are my friends and my family.”