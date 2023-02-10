Maura Higgins reveals her relationship status after being linked to new man

Maura Higgins has revealed her relationship status after being linked to a new man.

Last month, the Longford native jetted off to Tulum with a group of her gal pals.

The Love Island star was seen hanging out with 24-year-old American businessman Yisroel Solomon.

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show’s Valentine’s special, Maura revealed her relationship status.

The 32-year-old said: “I couldn’t be more single if I tried”.

The Love Island star revealed she didn’t know how the photo surfaced, but insisted that she and Yisroel only posed for snaps.

The Longford native admitted she DM’d him on Instagram to call him out, after suspecting he leaked the photos.

Maura has been publicly single since her split from Giovanni Pernice in October 2021.

Prior to her relationship with Giovanni, the 32-year-old dated her Love Island co-stars Chris Taylor and Curtis Pritchard.

The former Love Island star was rumoured to be dating Milton Keynes Dons player Connor Wickham last May, after she jetted to Paris with a mystery man.

However, Maura later revealed she “couldn’t be any more single” during an Instagram Q & A.

The 32-year-old was most recently linked to Joey Essex, after they were papped locking lips at the Red Bar in London’s Grosvenor House after the Pride of Britain Awards last October.

In an interview with Heat magazine last month, the former TOWIE star said of what happened between him and Maura: “I don’t know! I can’t even remember. I mean all I remember is her tongue being down my throat to be honest!”

The London native’s publicist then jumped in to wrap up the chat.