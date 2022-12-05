Maura Higgins pulls out of the 2022 British Fashion Awards at the last minute

Maura Higgins has pulled out of the 2022 British Fashion Awards at the last minute.

The Love Island star was set to make an appearance on the red carpet at the star-studded event, which is taking place in London’s Albert Hall this evening.

The Longford native took to her Instagram Stories ahead of the awards show to share a sneak peek of her glam.

She captioned the photo: “BFA tonight… first time to have zero control on my outfit… excited to see what @scott_henshall has designed for me.”

After being inundated with messages from fans wondering why she wasn’t on the red carpet, Maura later explained she had decided not to attend the event at the last minute.

She said: “So guys, everyone’s messaging me: ‘Where are you? Where’s the red carpet pictures?’ I’ve had a bit of a nightmare.”

“So as you can see, I’m fully ready. Glam team are on point as usual. Basically the dress, shoes, everything just wasn’t something that I’d probably wear… I just feel it’s not very appropriate for the Fashion Awards.”

Maura added: “Obviously I do like to go daring, you guys know that. But I just feel, I don’t know, I feel like it’s not right.”

“So I’ve decided not to go. I’m still in the hotel as you can see.”