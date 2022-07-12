Maura Higgins pays tribute to her late best friend on the anniversary of his tragic death

Maura Higgins has paid tribute to her late best friend, Andrew Rowan, on the fifth anniversary of his tragic death.

Back in July 2017, the Love Island star’s best pal was killed at the age of 26, after his motorbike collided with three cars in Athlone, County Westmeath.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday afternoon, Maura shared a series of black-and-white photos and videos of her and Andrew, as she marked his anniversary.

She wrote alongside the snaps: “Sorry I’ve been MIA… Took some time to myself as it’s that time of year.”

“Another year without my best friend. I love you & miss you,” Maura added, alongside a white heart, cloud, and white bird emoji.

During a previous interview with the Longford Leader, Maura’s mother Sharon opened up about Andrew’s death – and how it affected her daughter.

She said: “That was a very, very tough year for Maura. She really took that hard.”

“She reckons he’s always going to be her angel. The last thing she did before she left for Love Island was visit Andrew’s grave to speak to him.”

Sharon also said Andrew always encouraged Maura to pursue modelling, and pushed her to apply for a job with Monster Energy.

“She never thought she’d get it. He said ‘of course you will, you’re dynamite, they will love you.’”

“It was a huge loss when he was killed. He was part of the family and we all loved him,” she added