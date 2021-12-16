Maura Higgins offers breakup advice after her recent split from Giovanni Pernice

Maura Higgins has offered some breakup advice to a fan, after her recent split from Giovanni Pernice.

The Love Island star took part in an Instagram Q&A on Wednesday evening, and was asked by a follower what was the “best way to get over a breakup”.

The Longford native, 31, replied: “Allow yourself to grieve! Spend time with the people you love & always remind yourself that everything happens for a reason!!”

“The people who are meant to be in your life will be in your life,” she added.

Maura confirmed her romance with Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer Giovanni in July, after weeks of speculation.

But in October, the couple deleted all traces of each other from social media, causing fans to speculate the pair were no longer together.

Giovanni later took to his Instagram Stories to confirm that his relationship with Maura had “come to a natural end”, and insisted there was “absolutely no wrong-doing”.

The Italian dancer, who is competing in this weekend’s Strictly final with actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, wrote at the time: “I wanted to say a couple of things… Firstly, great relationships with great people can come to a natural end. This has been the case for me recently. There was absolutely no wrong-doing and this should be the end of any speculation.”

“Whilst I respect and understand interest in my personal life, wouldn’t it be fantastic to instead use this space to raise awareness of subjects and issues which need the attention.”

“My eyes have been opened to so many things during my career. But I am learning so much from this series of Strictly. The show has highlighted many important conversations for different communities and increased representation.”

“These are the conversations which deserve the time, energy and recognition. We must concentrate on what’s important and how we can all make a difference in life. Gio x,” he signed off.