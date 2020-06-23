The Love Island star is launching her own makeup collection later this week

Maura Higgins launches her own YouTube channel with ‘fanny flutters’ tagline

Maura Higgins has launched her own YouTube channel, using her iconic tagline ‘Fanny Flutters’.

The 29-year-old first coined the phrase while appearing on last year’s summer series of Love Island.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, Maura promised fans lots of videos coming soon, including hair and makeup tutorials.

The channel icon and banner feature photographs from Maura’s upcoming 34-piece makeup collection, which will launch this Sunday.

In the channel description, the Longford beauty promised to “bring you some fun & of course tutorials and how-to’s on makeup, hair and whatever else you might fancy!”

You can subscribe to Maura's new channel

