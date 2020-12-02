The Love Island star admitted she was "nervous and excited" about the launch

Maura Higgins launches her own brand – exclusive to Penneys

Maura Higgins has launched her own brand, which will be exclusive to Penneys.

The Irish beauty unveiled the brand on Instagram today, an eyelash collection called False Flutters, seemingly inspired by her infamous Love Island “fanny flutters” line.

The 30-year-old admitted she was “shaking with nerves and excitement” ahead of the launch, and shared a teaser clip of the collection.

Maura wrote: “FALSE FLUTTERS….. my very own lash brand has landed 🤯”

The 30-year-old teased the first set of lashes from the collection called ‘Show Off’, offering the “perfect fluffiness” that “suit every eye shape”.

A host of Love Island stars shared their support for Maura, with her boyfriend Chris Taylor commenting: “I will NEVER wear another eyelash brand from now on. Very proud 😘😘”

Joanna Chimonides wrote: “YESSSSSS GIRLLL❤️🔥🔥🔥”, while Francesca Allen added: “Unreallll🙌🙌🙌🙌”

The news comes after Maura dropped a huge hint she’s set to launch her own fashion brand.

Last week, the reality star celebrated her 30th birthday in Dubai with her BFF turned boyfriend Chris.

In photos shared on Instagram, the Longford native stunned in a sparkling chainmail dress, with an open back detail.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Maura said she was inundated with messages about her dress, and revealed that she actually designed it herself.

Posting a video of her showing off the shimmering mini dress, Maura wrote: “So many of you asking about my Birthday dress… I got this dress made.”

“I knew exactly what I had in mind and gave all my ideas over to my amazing stylist @raywooldridge… maybe I should start my own fashion brand.”