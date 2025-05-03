Maura Higgins lands ‘huge US TV deal’ following Danny Jones kiss scandal

Maura Higgins has landed a huge US TV deal, almost two months on from her alleged Danny Jones “drunken kiss” scandal at the BRIT Awards.

In March, the former Love Island star hit headlines after she was seemingly caught on camera kissing Danny.

Although she faced major backlash for this online, her career continues to prosper as it has been confirmed that she will once again be hosting the Love Island USA spin-off, Aftersun.

A source shared with The Sun: “Maura’s signed on for a new series of Love Island USA – she was so popular after the last season it was clear bosses would sign her up.”

“They don’t care about any personal life drama she has in the UK – she’s been a huge hit with US audiences,” they added.

This comes after it was revealed that the 34-year-old had made another big career move, as she made her acting debut in the short film The Spin.

In the movie’s trailer, we see Maura in a metallic strapless top and jeans lying on a bed beside her love interest, played by Brenock (best known for Game Of Thrones).

The Spin will be showcased at the Marché du Film, the business hub of the Cannes Film Festival this month.

Speaking with The Sun, a source involved with the movie said: “California Pictures Inc are representing the film as sales agents and are planning to hold a screening at the Marché du Film Festival de Cannes.”

“The film is likely to be in high demand, which will be welcome news for Maura, especially given everything that’s been going on with her private life at the moment,” they added.

Danny went on to release a public apology to his wife Georgia Horsely and their family over a video of him sharing an alleged “drunken kiss” with Maura.

The McFly singer and his wife have been married since 2014 and share a 7-year-old son together, Cooper.

In a statement shared on Instagram today, he wrote: “Hello everyone, Sorry it’s taken me a while to post this but l’ve taken some time out to be with those closest to me.”

“I want to deeply apologise to my wife and family for putting them in this situation. Ilove them so much and we’ll continue to deal with this privately.

“I love you guys, thank you for your patience, understanding, and support. See you all soon, Danny.”