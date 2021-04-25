Maura Higgins hits back at claims she’s had work done on her face

Maura Higgins has hit back at claims she’s had work done on her face.
The Longford native shot to fame on Love Island back in 2019, where she met her now-boyfriend Chris Taylor.
The reality star revealed she’s learned to embrace her natural looks after letting her lip filler dissolve, and denied claims she’s had Botox or a nose job.
Speaking to the MailOnline, the 30-year-old said: “I got my lips done three months after coming out of Love Island and lip fillers lasts five-six months and I haven’t had anything done since then, I just let it dissolve.”
“I just feel like the natural look is more in now. I didn’t get a lot put into my lips; I didn’t feel under any pressure to get them done.”
“My hair went grey when I was 18. I’m so used to it now, 18 feels like a long time ago. I don’t know why it happened, maybe I’m old on the inside! I just said to mammy ‘why has this happened? Why do I get the bad genes?’ She said to me ‘well it’s not from me because I didn’t have grey hair at 18!'”
“When I was a hairdresser I used to dye my hair every couple of weeks but I haven’t dyed my hair in about a year. The grey roots are out there, I am going through the L’Oréal touchup spray like no tomorrow!”
“Chris loves it, sometimes when I don’t put my root spray on he’s like ‘I love looking at your little grey hairs’ and I’m like ‘don’t!’ As if it’s cute when I feel like it’s because I’m old!”
“He prefers me in my PJs, no makeup, hair up on my head, not groomed at all, he loves it,” Maura added.
