Maura Higgins hits back at claims she’s had work done on her face

The Love Island star has been embracing her natural looks since letting her lip filler dissolve

Maura Higgins has hit back at claims she’s had work done on her face.

The Longford native shot to fame on Love Island back in 2019, where she met her now-boyfriend Chris Taylor.

The reality star revealed she’s learned to embrace her natural looks after letting her lip filler dissolve, and denied claims she’s had Botox or a nose job.

Speaking to the MailOnline, the 30-year-old said: “I got my lips done three months after coming out of Love Island and lip fillers lasts five-six months and I haven’t had anything done since then, I just let it dissolve.”

“I just feel like the natural look is more in now. I didn’t get a lot put into my lips; I didn’t feel under any pressure to get them done.”

“I haven’t had my lips done since then which is around two years ago but people still assume I’ve had my lips done, Botox, people are even saying I’ve had my nose done when I’ve not actually had any work,” Maura revealed. “I had braces on for a long time and since my teeth have moved, they’ve actually pushed my lips out slightly and I feel like I don’t need it. If I were to get my lips down now with my straight teeth, it just wouldn’t be a good look.” The Irish star won praise earlier this month for showing off her grey roots, as hairdressers remained close due to lockdown restrictions. She said: “I put on Instagram a picture of my grey hairs and honestly the amount of messages I got from younger girls, girls in their early 20s saying ‘oh my God, thank you so much for this, I’ve never shown anyone my grey hair, I keep it a secret but now I feel like I’m going to embrace it and not be afraid.'”

“My hair went grey when I was 18. I’m so used to it now, 18 feels like a long time ago. I don’t know why it happened, maybe I’m old on the inside! I just said to mammy ‘why has this happened? Why do I get the bad genes?’ She said to me ‘well it’s not from me because I didn’t have grey hair at 18!'”

“When I was a hairdresser I used to dye my hair every couple of weeks but I haven’t dyed my hair in about a year. The grey roots are out there, I am going through the L’Oréal touchup spray like no tomorrow!”

“Chris loves it, sometimes when I don’t put my root spray on he’s like ‘I love looking at your little grey hairs’ and I’m like ‘don’t!’ As if it’s cute when I feel like it’s because I’m old!”

“He prefers me in my PJs, no makeup, hair up on my head, not groomed at all, he loves it,” Maura added.

