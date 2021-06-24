Maura Higgins hits back at claims she photoshopped her latest snap

Maura Higgins has hit back at claims she photoshopped her latest snap.
The Love Island star recently jetted off to the sun for a shoot with Irish tanning brand Bellamianta, and has been posting stunning holiday photos to Instagram.
In one post, the Longford native posed in a gorgeous green dress in front of a swimming pool.
She captioned the post: “Fifty shades of green 💚”
Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 30-year-old shared a video of herself strutting to the song ‘Go F*** Yourself’ by Two Feet.
Maura wrote: “To those of you in my DMs saying I edited the colour of my dress to make it green…nooo sweeties, the company edited it to make it blue.”
