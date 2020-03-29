Maura Higgins finally reveals why she split from Curtis Pritchard

"I want someone that I can see a future with..."

Maura Higgins has revealed why she split from ex-boyfriend Curtis Pritchard.

The couple split at the beginning of March 2020, after meeting on the summer 2019 series of Love Island and enjoying an 8-month long relationship.

Maura was then speculated to have gotten romantic with her Dancing On Ice partner Alex Demetriou, which she has maintained is completely untrue. The pair are just friends, the star confirmed.

“Alex and I are so close – we’ve trained together for months,” she told The Sun On Sunday.

“Obviously we’re going to be close, exactly like every other partner on the show. But that’s it.”

“We’re very close friends and we get on well. We have such a laugh and we are still going to be friends. No matter what’s said, I’m not going to be afraid to hang out with him.”

As for Curtis, Maura explained that she wants to date someone who she could see more regularly, and is seeking someone she sees a real future with.

“I’m my own brand. I don’t need anyone, there’s no point denying it!” she told the paper.

“I just felt like I’m 29 and I want someone that I can see a future with. I’m not getting any younger.”

“Curtis is 24 – maybe he did want that, maybe he didn’t, I don’t know, but I just felt it wasn’t going in that direction.”

“The time apart as well… I want somebody I can be with most days.”

Maura confirmed the break up of her relationship earlier this month, posting to her Instagram story about the split.

“There is no easy way to get through a breakup and no bad feelings on either side,” she penned at the time.

”We tried to make it work but it wasn’t to be. I wish Curtis nothing but the best for the future.”