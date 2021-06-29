Maura Higgins ‘enjoying getting to know’ Strictly star Giovanni Pernice amid romance rumours

The Love Island star was first linked to the Italian dancer earlier this month

Maura Higgins is reportedly “really enjoying getting to know” Giovanni Pernice amid romance rumours.

The Love Island star was first linked to the Strictly Come Dancing pro earlier this month, when they reportedly stayed at the same hotel in Cornwall.

The Irish beauty and the Italian dancer fueled the romance rumours over the weekend, when they were both spotted at the Italy v Austria Euros match.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐆𝐢𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐞 (@pernicegiovann1)

A source has since told MailOnline: “It’s early days, but Maura is really enjoying getting to know Giovanni, and the feeling is mutual.”

“They’re both career driven and ambitious, which are qualities they find really attractive in each other.”

Goss.ie have contacted Maura’s rep for comment. A rep for Giovanni declined to comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐆𝐢𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐞 (@pernicegiovann1)

Maura is newly single, after splitting from her Love Island co-star Chris Taylor in April.

The 30-year-old has also been linked to fellow Love Island star Chris Hughes in recent weeks, after they were papped at a theme park together.

However, Chris recently confirmed his single status, and revealed he signed up for Tinder in the hopes of finding love.