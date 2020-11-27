Maura Higgins drops huge hint she’s set to launch her own fashion brand

Fans are going to love this

Maura Higgins has dropped a huge hint she’s set to launch her own fashion brand.

Since she shot to fame on Love Island last year, the Irish beauty has landed huge collaborations with the likes of Boohoo and Ann Summers.

And now, it looks like Maura is thinking about designing her own clothing range.

Earlier this week, the reality star celebrated her 30th birthday in Dubai with her BFF turned boyfriend Chris Taylor.

In photos shared on Instagram, the Longford native stunned in a sparkling chainmail dress, with an open back detail.

Taking to her Instagram Story today, Maura said she was inundated with messages about her dress, and revealed that she actually designed it herself.

Posting a video of her showing off the shimmering mini dress, Maura wrote: “So many of you asking about my Birthday dress… I got this dress made.”

“I knew exactly what I had in mind and gave all my ideas over to my amazing stylist @raywooldridge… maybe I should start my own fashion brand.”

The news comes after Maura finally confirmed her romance with Chris Taylor on Tuesday, after being plagued by rumours that they were secretly dating for months.

After previously insisting their relationship was strictly platonic, the Love Island stars sent fans into a frenzy by sharing a sweet snap confirming their relationship.

Chris wrote: “Turns out I fell in love with my best mate ♥️”, while Maura said: “He’s mine❤️”

After the photo was shared, a host of Love Island stars took to the comment section to show their support, with Greg O’Shea writing: “This is what 2020 needed ❤️❤️”

Laura Anderson wrote: “Why am I crying 😭 #bestnewsever ❤️”, while Molly-Mae Hague commented: “😭😭😭😭😭 Everything and more.”