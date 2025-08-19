Maura Higgins bags another major Love Island role as she expands career in the US

Former Love Island star Maura Higgins has bagged another major presenting role in the US.

The Longford native will reportedly host the Aftersun series for Love Island Games when it returns for its second season.

A source told The Sun that Maura “was thrilled to be offered the role.”

Unlike the first season of Love Island Games, which was pre-recorded and aired later, the second season will feature a real-time Aftersun companion show, just like the regular show.

The source continued: “As a result, bosses have commissioned an Aftersun series to run as a companion show and it will be fronted by Maura Higgins, who hosts Aftersun for the regular Love Island USA.”

The news comes after Maura filmed the latest season of The Traitors USA in Scotland alongside TV icons Lisa Rinna and Caroline Stanbury.

Looking back on her time filming The Traitors USA, Maura admitted she hadn’t done much research beforehand.

“I had never watched the show, so I didn’t really understand the concept,” she said.

“Obviously I’d heard bits before, but it’s a unique one — and I’m very glad I’ve done it.”

She joked that she initially thought it would be “a piece of p**s” compared to her time on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, but promised fans the new season will be “very, very, very good.”

Although her career is clearly on an upward trajectory, the Irish star has also opened up about her personal life, recently revealing a health diagnosis to her followers.

After receiving advice and support from fans, she said she remains focused on the future.

That future is looking bright; the next season of Love Island Games will film in Fiji, bringing together former contestants from international editions for fresh twists and challenges.

On top of her new hosting gig, Maura was recently named a global ambassador for L’Oréal, cementing her status as a major TV personality.

Despite her rapid rise, she has remained grounded, reflecting on both her career opportunities and her health with gratitude.

And now, with fans firmly behind her, Maura is set to bring her trademark charm to Love Island Games, and this time, all eyes will be watching.