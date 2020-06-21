Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor spark romance rumours – as they ‘spend weekend together’

Fans have always wanted the Love Island stars to hook up

Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor spark romance rumours – as they ‘spend...

Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor have fuelled rumours of a romance – after reportedly spending a weekend together.

In pictures revealed by the Sun, the Love Islander stars, were seen leaving Maura’s home on Monday, with Chris wearing the same clothes he had been spotted out in two days earlier.

The duo had been out with fellow cast mates Michael Griffiths, Danny Williams and Jordan Hames for food in Essex.

Chris, 26, also shared videos of the pair on his Instagram stories this weekend, showing the pair were hanging out together again.

Maura came in third place on last summer’s Love Island, where she was coupled up with Curtis Pritchard.

But the couple split six months after leaving the villa, after the Longford beauty had competed in ITV series Dancing On Ice.

Since becoming single, many Love Island fans have hoped Chris and Maura would get together, constantly leaving comments on both of their social media pages.

