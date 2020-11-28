Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor compare themselves to iconic TV couple – after confirming romance

The BFFs finally confirmed their romance earlier this week

Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor compare themselves to iconic TV couple –...

Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor have compared themselves to Friends characters Monica and Chandler.

Following months of romance rumours, the Love Island stars finally confirmed their relationship on Tuesday.

Days after their newfound romance hit headlines, Maura and Chris compared themselves to Friends couple Monica and Chandler – who fell in love on the hit series after years of friendship.

Taking to Instagram, Chris shared a clip of him and Maura posing for a photo, alongside a similar image of the TV couple.

Chris wrote, “Ta for that @MollyMaeHague,” suggesting she was the one who made the comparison in the first place.

The couple are currently in Dubai, where they celebrated Maura’s 30th birthday on Wednesday.

The day before her birthday, they finally decided to go public with their romance by sharing the same loved-up snap on Instagram.

Chris wrote: “Turns out I fell in love with my best mate ♥️”, while Maura said: “He’s mine❤️”

After the photo was shared, a host of Love Island stars took to the comment section to show their support, with Greg O’Shea writing: “This is what 2020 needed ❤️❤️”

Laura Anderson wrote: “Why am I crying 😭 #bestnewsever ❤️”, while Molly-Mae Hague commented: “😭😭😭😭😭 Everything and more.”

Maura and Chris met on the 2019 series of Love Island, where they struck up a close friendship – which has since blossomed into romance.