Maura Higgins admits she felt ‘trapped and alone’ after Love Island

The reality star has revealed she wasn't herself for almost a year

Maura Higgins has admitted she felt “trapped and alone” after Love Island.

During an Instagram Q&A, the Irish beauty confessed she wasn’t herself for “about a year” after she left the villa last summer.

After a fan asked, “How have you adapted with your new found fame?” Maura replied: “This is actually a really, really good one.”

“I didn’t adapt very well, if you ask any of my close friends and family, like I struggled a lot, which is quite strange because I’m so strong but…”

Maura continued: “I think I found it harder because I was away from home and work was so crazy busy!”

“I moved to the UK immediately after the show and all I had was a case full of bikinis!! I wasn’t myself for about a year, and even my mum told me I lost that bubbly side to me.”

“I couldn’t help but feel trapped and alone but I am now very settled and content,” she added.

After she left the Love Island villa last August, Maura dated her co-star Curtis Pritchard for seven months before they called it quits in March.

The 29-year-old has been single ever since, but earlier this week, she was spotted enjoying a dinner date with a mystery man. 

