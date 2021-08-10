Maura Derrane shares video of scary moment a bull ‘nearly attacked’ her

Maura Derrane has shared a video of the scary moment a bull “nearly attacked” her.
The RTÉ star was moving cattle in her hometown of Inis Mór when a bull charged towards her, leaving her terrified.
In a video shared on her Instagram Story, Maura said: “So we’re going to try to get a bull out of a field, and he’s not going to want to go. There’s my uncle helping.”
The bull then came towards Maura, and the TV presenter tried to stop him coming any closer by waving a stick.
But her efforts didn’t work as the bull came charging towards her, and Maura screamed as she quickly ran to the nearest fence.
Maura captioned the video: “Nearly got attacked by our bull today at home #inismór #scary.”
