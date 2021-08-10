Maura Derrane shares video of scary moment a bull ‘nearly attacked’ her

Maura Derrane has shared a video of the scary moment a bull “nearly attacked” her.

The RTÉ star was moving cattle in her hometown of Inis Mór when a bull charged towards her, leaving her terrified.

In a video shared on her Instagram Story, Maura said: “So we’re going to try to get a bull out of a field, and he’s not going to want to go. There’s my uncle helping.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

The bull then came towards Maura, and the TV presenter tried to stop him coming any closer by waving a stick.

But her efforts didn’t work as the bull came charging towards her, and Maura screamed as she quickly ran to the nearest fence.

Maura captioned the video: “Nearly got attacked by our bull today at home #inismór #scary.”