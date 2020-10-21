Matthew McConaughey leads this week’s Late Late Show line-up

We can't wait to tune in!

RTÉ has confirmed Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey will appear on The Late Late Show this Friday night.

The a-list actor will chat to host Ryan Tubridy about his upcoming memoir, Greenlights.

The news was confirmed on Twitter, alongside a snippet of his interview.

Alright, alright, alright. In news that will shock nobody, @McConaughey is seriously good craic 😂 Catch the full interview this Friday on the #LateLate.

#GreenLightsBook pic.twitter.com/8q54H6grFs — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) October 21, 2020

Matthew’s book has been described as an “unconventional memoir filled with raucous stories, outlaw wisdom, and lessons learned the hard way about living with greater satisfaction.”

The full line-up for this Friday’s Late Late Show will be released on Thursday.

The news comes after Ryan Tubridy revealed his plans to promote local business on The Late Late Show during lockdown.