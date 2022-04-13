Matthew MacNabb shares loved-up snaps from his trip to California with girlfriend Laura Nolan

Matthew MacNabb has shared loved-up snaps from his trip to California with his girlfriend Laura Nolan.

The couple, who started dating after meeting on the most recent series of Dancing with the Stars, jetted off to America last week.

Love Island star Matthew has been sharing photos and videos from their holiday on Instagram, including snaps from a concert they attended in San Diego.

One fan commented on the post: “1st photo absolute couple goals,” while another wrote: “Such a beautiful couple I wish you both so much happiness.”

Matthew also shared clips of him and Laura practicing their dance moves, and another clip of him and his professional dancer girlfriend embracing as they watched a sunset together.

Laura and Matthew sparked romance rumours early on in DWTS, after fans pointed out their undeniable chemistry.

However, the couple only confirmed their relationship after they were sent home from the competition, one week before the final.

Gushing about Laura on the Ryan Tubridy Show last month, Matthew said: “She’s so positive and so nice and kind to people. I just like [that] she’s got such a love for life that I just resonated with straight away.”

“She’s not afraid to go for things which is really admirable… To me I think in today’s society, Laura is the kind of woman that young women should aspire to be like because she’s strong, she’s talented, she works hard and she doesn’t let anything get in the way of that.”

Laura added: “It was just a natural thing that happened between us. We got on so well. It wasn’t something I was expecting to happen when I came into the show. It just happened that as the weeks went on, we just really clicked as people and we really enjoy each other’s company.”