Matthew MacNabb admits he ‘struggled a lot’ in the Love Island villa after the death of his best friend

Matthew MacNabb has admitted he “struggled a lot” in the Love Island villa after the death of his best friend.

The 26-year-old entered the show last summer in Casa Amor, and was brought back to the main villa by Kaz Kamwi.

After Kaz recoupled with Tyler Cruickshank, the Belfast native struck up a romance with bombshell Priya Gopaldas, but he was dumped from the show when Priya chose to couple up with Brett Staniland.

Just two weeks before the show started, one of Matthew’s best friends sadly passed away and tonight, he will dedicate his dance on Dancing with the Stars to his pal.

The reality star recalled: “I’m not going to lie, the first week in the villa I struggled a lot.”

“I was thinking of my friend and wanted my loved ones around me. Meanwhile, I was wanting to be my usual happy, positive self to really show who I was… I met with the psychologist when I was in the villa and cried for a solid hour.”

In an exclusive interview with Goss.ie last month, Matthew praised Love Island’s aftercare team, and revealed he is still in therapy.

The Belfast native said: “Love Island aftercare was really, really good. I still get therapy now.”

“Two weeks before Love Island, one of my best friends passed away so I struggled a lot while I was in there. And then coming out of it was a bit of an adjustment as well.”

“You go into Love Island and nobody knows you, and then you come out… It’s just an adjustment I think. And then processing [my friend’s death] and grieving in my own head,” he explained.

On tonight’s episode of Dancing with the Stars, the celebrities will dedicate their dances to someone special in their lives, performing the routines to music that means something to them.

Dancing with the Stars airs on RTÉ One at 6:35pm.

