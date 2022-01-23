Matthew MacNabb admits Dancing with the Stars has pushed him outside of his comfort zone

Matthew MacNabb has admitted Dancing with the Stars has pushed him outside of his comfort zone.

The Love Island star and his professional dance partner Laura Nolan received the lowest score last Sunday night for their Viennese Waltz, and they are second from bottom of the leaderboard heading into tonight’s show.

Speaking ahead of his performance, the 26-year-old told Goss.ie: “I’m trying to do the best I can to beat last week’s score. This week’s dance is all fun, positive, upbeat, quick movements.”

When asked why he decided to do the show, the Belfast native said: “If I see something that I’ve never done before, that looks cool and is uncomfortable for me, I’m going to go do it because ultimately, it leads to a better me because it pushes me outside my comfort zone.”

“I’ve never been a performer or a live performer, so learning this new skill which takes a lot of practice really improves you as a person, so hopefully I’ll come out of it better.”

“My biggest competitor is me. I’m trying to beat me. If I compare myself to other people, I’m just going to end up in my own head.”

“Everyone comes on the show with different dance experience. I’ve had literally nothing, so it would be unfair on myself to compare myself to someone who has been dancing for a bit of their life.”

Matthew and Laura will dance the Jive to Ed Sheeran’s Overpass Graffiti on tonight’s show.

Tonight, all 12 couples will dance in the same show for the first time, and one couple will be sent home.

Dancing with the Stars continues tonight at 6:30pm on RTÉ One.