The actor has been in lockdown in Dublin during the coronavirus pandemic

Matt Damon FINALLY gives interview on living in Ireland during lockdown

Dublin radio station SPIN 103.8 has announced they have landed a world exclusive interview with Matt Damon – who has been in quarantine in Dublin during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Hollywood star has been making headlines all over the world, after being spotted out and about in the seaside town of Dalkey, during lockdown.

A photo of the actor holding a SuperValu bag (apparently with his togs in it), went viral and even made the New York Times.

While the A-lister has been keeping quiet since he starting isolating with his family here, he has now filmed a special interview for the radio’s breakfast show Fully Charged with Graham and Nathan.

In a promo clip Matt can be seen speaking to the lads from his Dublin home, saying that he is “finally” doing an interview to talk about his time here.

The full interview will air Wednesday morning on SPIN 103.8 from 8am.

