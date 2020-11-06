Mary Kennedy ‘very excited’ as she announces return to TV

The presenter has been announced as the host of a brand new series

Mary Kennedy has announced her return to TV, as she’s set to host a brand new series for TG4.

The broadcaster retired from RTÉ last December after 15 years presenting Nationwide, and went on to compete in Dancing With The Stars in January.

Mary has since landed a presenting job with TG4, hosting a new six-part series called Guaranteed Irish, which is set to air from Monday November 16th at 7.30pm.

The show showcases a selection of Guaranteed Irish member businesses across various sectors throughout the country – including Kilsaran, Viatel, Intact Software, Revive Active, Hope Beer and Tippo.

Mary will delve into their business success stories, looking at how they got to where they are today, the challenges they’ve faced over the last few months amid a global pandemic, and much more.

Mary commented: “There are incredible businesses in this country working very hard through these difficult uncertain times. What shone through for me while chatting to each of our guests was their sheer passion and resilience.”

“I think the viewer will find the series informative and entertaining and discover a real warmth to the business leaders we shine a light on. We don’t get to go behind the scenes of these successful companies very often and each individual story is an eye opener.”

“I’m very excited to have the opportunity to present this new series for TG4. Working with the channel, producer Enda Grace and his team at Dundara Television & Media alongside Guaranteed Irish has been wonderful, and I hope the viewer enjoys watching the series as much as I enjoyed making it,” she added.

Enda Grace of Dundara Television & Media said: “Dundara Television & Media are delighted to partner with Guaranteed Irish and TG4 for this exciting new series. Like many people, I grew up associating the famous Guaranteed Irish symbol with quality Irish products and services.”

“We are a tight team here at Dundara and everybody is on the same wavelength creatively so ‘Guaranteed Irish’ has been a fantastic series to create. The queen of Irish broadcasting Mary Kennedy is, as we have come to expect, warm, genuine, and engaging making her the perfect presenter for the series.”

“When the idea was pitched to us initially, she instantly came to mind as the ideal choice and her consummate professionalism and genuine interest shines throughout.”